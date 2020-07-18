Mesa SWAT shoots man with beanbag rounds near children

The suspect's family questions the use of force after a video surfaced of the incident.

MESA, Ariz — Mesa Police fired three beanbag rounds at a 26-year-old construction worker in front of his apartment complex Thursday. Video of the incident was captured by a neighbor. It shows the man's girlfriend and several children screaming and running after the bean bag deployments.

Mesa Police said they were serving a search warrant at the apartment of Lorenzo Jones and had reason to believe Jones could be armed. Jones has a previous felony conviction involving a burglary in Wisconsin and was charged earlier this month in Mesa for aggravated assault against a child and aggravated assault against a police officer.

Jones was released on bond for those charges on July 12th. Mesa Police say they received a tip from "a family member" he was in possession of a gun, which would be prohibited under Jones' felony conviction status.

Therefore police obtained a warrant and went to Jones' apartment Thursday, according to Mesa Police.

"With all the intelligence they (police) had when they wrote the search warrant for not only Mr. Jones but for a potential weapon, the family told our officers he had a gun," said Mesa Police Chief Ken Cost. "That makes it an extremely dangerous situation."

Police can be heard yelling over an intercom for Jones to put his hands up. Jones appears frantic as he talks to his girlfriend and he gives her something from his pocket. Jones eventually appears to cooperate but officers shot a bean bag round and Jones fell to the ground. Jones' girlfriend and a neighbor scream repeatedly and the children present are startled.

Jones rolls over and moves his hand by his hip. Officers shot him twice more in the chest, causing more panic and screaming among those near Jones.

"There was no need for this," said Benjamin Taylor, an attorney for Jones. "Under the law, he was complying. He had his shirt off and no weapons on him. He wasn't a threat."

Mesa Police say Jones' movements prompted officers to shoot because he was not fully complying and at one point put his hand near his waistband.

Chief Cost said the department has begun a review of the incident.

"We appreciate the video being taken by the citizen. That always helps us with what we do when we review these cases," Cost said.

Jones is being held without bond. Police did not find a gun while serving the search warrant. However, they found marijuana, according to court records.

On July 13, a Maricopa County Judge had issued a bench warrant for Jones' arrest because he didn't show up for a status conference in his case.

During the standoff with officers, Jones could be heard yelling he had just been to court that morning. Jones appeared confused about why he was being arrested by police.