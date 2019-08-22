PHOENIX — Dion Earl, a Mesa man and former owner of an indoor soccer team based in Seattle, was found guilty of sexually assaulting two babysitters who worked for him in 2017.

The 45-year-old former Seattle Impact owner was found guilty of sexual assault and other charges, including kidnapping, sexual abuse, public sexual indecency, assault and kidnapping.

The verdict in the case was read Thursday afternoon. Earl is set to be sentenced on Oct. 11.

Both assaults Earl was accused of took place at his home near Southern and Val Vista in September and October 2017.

Police documents obtained by 12 News show that on Oct. 22, 2017, the young woman, who was referred to Earl by a friend, went to his home. Police said he invited her into a bedroom.

PREVIOUSLY: Mesa police: Man sexually assaulted babysitters in his home

The document continues, “Once inside the bedroom, the defendant gave the victim a hug, which she accepted. As the hug continued, the victim asked to leave. The defendant continued his embrace with the victim and purposefully fell unto a bed.”

That's when police said the sexual abuse occurred.

In September of that year, investigators said Earl allegedly sexually assaulted and kidnapped a 21-year-old woman. They said he invited that young woman into a bedroom, as well.

Police documents said, “When she entered the defendant was completely nude and grabbed the victim, pulling her onto his bed. The defendant pinned the victim's arm under his body, preventing her from escaping.”

Police said the sexual assault ensued.

Earl has never been charged with sexual assault before this case, but was accused of it by multiple women in the Seattle area. Those women sued Earl and he was ordered to pay them almost a million dollars in a lawsuit.