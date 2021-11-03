Mesa man found dead in murder-suicide identified as shooter, police say

Mesa police identified the shooter as Ruben Sanchez, one of the 3 people found dead at the scene.

The victims were identified as 51-year-old Sanchez, his wife, 49-year-old Ana Guerra, and his daughter 18-year-old Amy Sanchez.

The Mesa Police Department said Tuesday that officers responded to a home near Elliot and Meridian roads around 8:30 p.m. Monday for a shots fired call.

The call came in after a 12-year-old girl ran to her neighbor's house to ask for help.

The girl had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on her wrist and was taken to the hospital. She was in stable condition as of Tuesday morning.

Officers then entered the home and found two bodies laying on the ground on the first floor of the home, surrounded by a "significant" amount of blood, police said.

A third victim, later identified as Amy Sanchez, was found on the second floor of the home.

All three victims appeared to have gunshot wounds, police said. A handgun was located in the house as well as ammunition.

Police said it appears to be a murder-suicide.