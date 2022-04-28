Mesa man found dead in Circle K parking lot

Police say Jose Gutierrez, 30, was fatally shot Wednesday morning outside a convenience store by an unknown assailant.

MESA, Ariz — A Mesa man was found dead Wednesday morning in a truck parked outside a local Circle K near Gilbert and McKellips roads.

Jose Gutierrez, 30, had sustained a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead by paramedics after they were called out to the scene at around 3:30 a.m., Mesa police said.

The victim was found in the driver's seat of a Ford F-150 truck parked outside the convenience store. Witnesses reported seeing Gutierrez get into an altercation with an unknown person inside the truck before shots were fired, police said.

Detectives are still working to identify any possible leads or suspects. If anyone has any information about this case, please call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377).

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.