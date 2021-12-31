Serial burglary suspect confronted by man with gun

Mesa PD believes this same suspect is connected to at least 18 burglaries since October.

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police are searching for an alleged serial burglar who has stolen from more than a dozen people since October.

One of his latest victims, who confronted the suspect with a gun, is now sharing his story in hopes that it can help lead to his capture.

“We work hard for what we have," William Pollard said. “He felt that he could just take them.”

William Pollard and his wife feel violated.

“I did not want this to happen to anybody else in the community," William said.

On Dec. 7 around 1:30 a.m., William's wife heard their Ring doorbell go off. They were asleep in their home near Power Road and University in Mesa.

William checked the app. At first, he didn't see anything. Then, he noticed a man he didn't know rummaging through his truck, carport and shed.

William grabbed his gun and ran to the door.

“When I came out the door I had my pistol and I ordered him on the ground," William described. "You don’t know what’s going through your head and he said that he had his daughter in my shed.”

That was a lie but William started to back up and said his multiple sclerosis caused him to slightly stumble which allowed the scared suspect to run. He made off with several of their belongings.

William said the window in his truck was not rolled all the way up.

“My wallet, taking a bunch of personal items from my truck, some antique items that I had well-hidden in the truck but he went through everything," William said.

Mesa police quickly showed up and after reviewing William's security video, they realized the suspect looked familiar.

Investigators say the suspect is a white man in his 20s or 30s, 5 foot 10 inches to 6 feet tall with a reddish beard and distinctive neck and hand tattoos.

They believe that suspect is connected to at least 18 burglaries starting back in October. Most happened between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Six of them were residential burglaries while twelve were vehicles.

“It makes me upset that other people were also victimized," William said.

William and his wife are thankful that they are okay and that they have cameras. But they feel that their 55-and-over community was targeted. They hope their unfortunate encounter helps this career criminal finally get caught.

“We are not easy targets. I want this guy caught. I want him prosecuted," William said.

If you have any information about this suspect, you're urged to contact Mesa PD or call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

