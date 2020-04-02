MESA, Ariz. — Police have charged 46-year-old Keith Rawson in the assault of a wheelchair-bound man on Saturday.

According to Mesa Police Department, the assault took place in front of a convenience store in Mesa.

A store clerk, who witnessed the altercation, said that an individual had attacked the man in the wheelchair unprovoked, police said. The attacker proceeded to smash a soda fountain drink over the victims head and punch him multiple times in the head.

Mesa PD said that Rawson was identified by the victim in a photo lineup.

According to authorities, Rawson initially denied being involved in the assault or knowing the victim. However, Rawson then began to make conflicting statements, saying the victim came after him, police said.

Rawson is being charged with aggravated assault by Mesa PD.