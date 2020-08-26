Mesa man arrested for charges including conspiracy to commit kidnapping

A case that began on July 27 ends with an arrest of a Mesa man.

MESA, Ariz. — On Aug. 26, a Mesa man was taken into custody for conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and conspiracy to commit theft by extortion. All of which are felonies.

An investigation into the suspect began on July 27. Mesa police were contacted about a case involving kidnapping. Lance Rohrer, 59, is suspected to have been planning to kidnap a 12-year-old and hold them for a ransom of $2 million.

Detectives obtained audio recordings between Rohrer and another suspect regarding the conspiracy, police said.

An undercover detective put himself into the investigation and found that the suspect had burner phones and was planning logistics for kidnapping and extortion of the child's parents, police said.

In the Mesa Police Department report, officers said that Rohrer said he would kill the child if the plan for ransom did not follow through.