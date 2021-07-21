Mesa man arrested for allegedly robbing restaurant while wearing a wig

The suspect was disguised in a blondish, brown wig during the burglary, police said.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A man, who officials said was disguised in a wig, has been arrested for allegedly stealing a large amount of money from a Chandler restaurant.

Patrick James Hopkins Intintoli was arrested at his Mesa home on July 15 and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on third degree burglary charges, police said.

Police alleged that on the Fourth of July, Intintoli went to the DC Steakhouse on South Arizona Avenue around 8:44 a.m. and used bolt cutters to cut open a lockbox to get inside.

Surveillance cameras caught the suspect wearing an orange shirt, jeans, and a face mask and leaving on a skateboard.

Officials said the suspect changed clothes and came back to the steakhouse and went inside using the key from the lockbox. The suspect wore a white Arizona Cardinals shirt, gray and black baseball cap with a blondish brown wig underneath, black shorts, and red sneakers.

The camera's also captured a distinctive tattoo on the back of the suspect's neck, police said.

The suspect stole a large amount of money from an office in the restaurant and from the bar before putting the cash into a trash bag and leaving, officials said.

Police said the suspect's tattoo helped in making the arrest.

Up to Speed