Mesa man arrested after threatening wife with gun

Dominic Alvarez, 32, allegedly threatened to shoot his wife and commit suicide in their home while their child was upstairs, police said.

A Mesa man was arrested at his home for allegedly threatening to shoot his wife and pointing a gun at police while the couple's child was upstairs on Tuesday night.

Mesa police responded to a domestic violence incident in a residential area near Ellsworth and Elliott roads around 7:30 p.m., police said. When they arrived, they were told that the suspect was threatening his wife with a firearm.

The suspect was identified as Dominic Alvarez, 32, police said.

Alvarez's wife contacted dispatch saying that Alvarez was intoxicated and holding a handgun against his own head and threatening suicide, police said.

Alvarez's wife was able to take the handgun away from him but he grabbed a rifle and threatened to shoot her if she didn't give him the other gun, police said.

When officers arrived, they positioned themselves outside of the home and heard a single gunshot come from inside, according to police.

Officers said that Alvarez pointed the rifle in their direction, prompting one officer to fire one round into the window of the house. No one was injured by either shot, police said.

Alvarez exited the house and was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Alvarez admitted to having an argument with his wife and to shooting his rifle. He has been booked and is facing two domestic violence charges and one disorderly conduct with a firearm charge.

The investigation is still ongoing.

