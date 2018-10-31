Officers arrested a Mesa man after the Mesa Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit noticed a man uploading and downloading sexually exploitative images and videos of children.

Investigators determined the child porn activity was coming from a condo near Country Club Drive and Guadalupe road and issued a search warrant resulting in Bryan Vo's arrest Tuesday.

According to police, investigators found computers and cell phones with filenames consistent with child pornography in Vo's home.

Vo admitted that he downloaded the images and videos to his desktop computer, police said. He is facing charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and was booked into a Maricopa County jail.