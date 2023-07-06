Mesa man accused of raping victim in church parking lot

The 32-year-old man is accused of assaulting multiple women over the last two years, court records show.

MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa man was arrested Monday on suspicion of sexually assaulting multiple women over the last two years, records show.

At least three women have come forward with allegations to police that accuse 32-year-old James Estep of violent sex crimes.

The first woman told police in May 2021 that she felt pressured into having sex with the suspect after he allegedly grabbed her neck, according to court records.

A second woman told police Estep gave her a ride in April 2023 and drove her to a church near 8th Street and Stapley Drive. He then allegedly hit her and put her in a chokehold before sexually assaulting her, records show.

The woman told police she was eventually able to get out of the suspect's car and call for help.

A third woman told Mesa police on July 2 that Epstep had allegedly raped her at his home. She told investigators she met the suspect at a Tempe bar and agreed to come to his residence in Mesa, records show.

After having consensual sex, the suspect allegedly restrained the woman to his bed and sexually assaulted the woman.

DNA evidence collected from the first two incidents was allegedly traced back to the suspect, court records show.

Estep was booked into the Maricopa County jail and is facing charges of kidnapping and sexual assault.

