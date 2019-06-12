MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa man faces charges for computer tampering after a woman claimed to have received unwanted inappropriate texts.

A Chandler woman went to police back in April. She alleged a person was texting her pictures of male genitalia with messages such as "Hello gorgeous" or "Hello beautiful."

The cellular trail led investigators to Jay Leonard of Mesa, according to court documents. Leonard admitted to sending nude pictures of himself to women in Chandler and Gilbert.

Through the course of the investigation, Chandler PD identified victims in Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa and California.

Leonard allegedly sent the messages on cell phones he's owned over the last eight months.

It is unclear how Leonard got the women's cell numbers. Investigators say they believe it was when the women responded to ads for businesses.

