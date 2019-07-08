MESA, Ariz. - A Mesa man faces felony charges after police say he was arrested for allegedly molesting a 2-year-old he was babysitting for his roommates.

Police say the parents of a 2-year-old girl and 1-year-old boy left them in the care of their roommate, 20-year-old Mario Joseph Ambrosia, while they went to the store.

When the parents returned home, they heard their 2-year-old daughter crying behind a locked bathroom door. The father unlocked the bathroom door and found Ambrosia with his pants down, molesting the 2-year-old, according to court documents.

The father pulled the victim out of the bathroom and struck Ambrosia in the head, court documents say.

Officers arrived on scene to find Ambrosia in the parking lot bleeding from the side of his head. Ambrosia allegedly told officers to arrest him and said, "When I drink, I start getting sexual."

In his interview with police, Ambrosia allegedly admitted to officers he molested the victim in the bathroom.

Ambrosia faces two felony charges for molestation and sexual conduct with a minor. He's being held on a $100,000 bond.