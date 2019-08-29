MESA, Ariz. — A man was arrested on charges of animal cruelty and burglary after police say he killed two cats.

Mesa police said they were called to an apartment complex near Broadway and Dobson roads on Monday for a report of a man hitting a cat. Officers said when they arrived they found a dead cat with obvious fresh injuries.

The next day, another person in the same complex reported a missing cat. She told police her window was damaged the previous day and there was blood near the window.

Police said they responded to the call and found a second dead cat with obvious injuries.

Descriptions from the two incidents helped officers identify the suspect as 19-year-old Gabriel Molina, police said.

When detectives found Molina, he was trying to obtain drugs and a kitten from unrelated people, according to police.

Police said Molina confessed to breaking into the home and attacking the two cats. He faces charges of animal cruelty, second-degree burglary, attempted burglary, and residential trespassing.

