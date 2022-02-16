Mesa track coach accused of soliciting 14-year-old minor for sex

Angel Jesus Torres, 27, is accused of asking for sexual acts from someone he allegedly thought was a 14-year-old girl.

MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa High School track coach was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of seeking out a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl.

Angel Jesus Torres, 27, has been booked into jail on charges of child sex trafficking and aggravated luring of a minor. According to Tempe police, the part-time track coach allegedly offered cash to someone he thought was juvenile in exchange for sexual favors.

The minor was actually an undercover detective.

Torres allegedly offered to pay the girl $150 to have sex and take photos of the child, public records show.

Court records show Torres allegedly admitted to frequently seeking out sex workers on social media platforms.

Police said there's no indication that there were any students at Mesa High School who were victims, however, the investigation is ongoing.

Mesa Public Schools said Torres was hired in 2013 and cleared a background check and holds a current fingerprint clearance card issued by the state.

The school district said he is no longer coaching.

Tempe police are asking the public to report any relevant information involving Torres' alleged inappropriate behavior around children.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.