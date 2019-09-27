PHOENIX — A man was arrested in Mesa last week after he allegedly assaulted a woman in front of her two nieces and then bit the leg of the officer who arrested him.

Kodi Livingston, 23, was arrested on one count of second-degree burglary and two counts related to aggravated assault on Sept. 21, court documents showed.

Livingston, according to the documents, approached a woman while she was taking groceries into her apartment near Southern Avenue and Alma School Road and asked to help bring them inside, but the woman declined.

As the woman continued taking her groceries in, Livingston allegedly forced his way into her apartment by grabbing her by her hair from behind and shoving her back through the doorway into the apartment.

The woman then tried pushing Livingston away by pushing backwards with all her strength and was able to push him out the door.

The struggle outside was witnessed by neighbors and the woman's two small nieces.

Livingston, who reportedly lives in the same apartment complex as the woman, fled to his apartment, where he stayed for about two hours as police negotiated with him to come out.

Livingston eventually came out and was placed in custody, but soon became combative and tried to "launch himself off the third floor balcony while in handcuffs," the court documents said.

He then had to be "hobbled" and carried to a patrol car, where he allegedly bit an officer on the leg.

The officer's condition was not immediately known.

Livingston was released on his own recognizance and ordered to undergo electronic monitoring. He is set to appear in court next on Oct. 7.