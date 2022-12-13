Mesa father arrested after son found shot to death on I-8

A 19-year-old man is dead, having been shot multiple times, and his father has been arrested and charged with murder.

YUMA, Ariz. — A Mesa father is facing first-degree murder charges for allegedly killing his teenage son.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Jose Gallardo, 36, has been arrested in connection to the death of his son, Mario Nez, 19, of Tempe.

The investigation into Nez’s death began on Monday when he was found along the shoulder of the roadway of Interstate 8, close to mile marker 65. Officials said Nez had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around the same time Nez's body was discovered, a crash happened on I-8, near mile marker 54. Investigators discovered one of the vehicles involved in the crash was also involved in the homicide.

Investigators began to search the crash area, believing the suspect, now identified as Gallardo, was still in the area and traveling on foot. The suspect was located in the desert, near mile marker 54, and arrested.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also submit an anonymous tip online.

