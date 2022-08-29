Police: 2 men are dead and another is in custody after shooting in Mesa

Police said the investigation is in its early stages, and details are subject to change.

MESA, Ariz. — Two men are dead and another is in police custody following a shooting early Monday morning at a Mesa apartment complex.

The Mesa Police Department said that officers responded to a shots fired call around 2 a.m. at an apartment complex near Mesa Drive and McKellips Road.

Police did not provide details on what happened between when officers arrived on the scene and when the situation was resolved.

Officials said two victims were pronounced dead on the scene and a third was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police also said that they have one man in custody following the shooting.

Right now, the investigation is in its early stages, so details are scarce. Stay with us as we continue to update this story with more information.

