Mesa police searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run

The victim was walking on the sidewalk near Isabella Avenue and Alma School Road when they were struck.

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while he was walking on a sidewalk in Mesa before the driver fled the scene.

The Mesa Police Department said Tuesday the victim was walking on the sidewalk at Alma School Road just north of Isabella Avenue around 6 a.m. when he was struck.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man was described as being in his mid-30s. He was not immediately identified.

The vehicle was driving northbound on Alma School Road when the driver hit the pedestrian. The driver then turned southbound and fled the scene, police said.

The vehicle involved is described as a possible silver or light-colored Ford Ranger pickup truck. It is likely an early 2000s model.

It should have heavy damage on its front passenger side, police said.

If anyone has any information about the crash or the vehicle, they are encouraged to call Mesa police at 480-644-2211.