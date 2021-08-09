Mesa family pleads for justice months after 24-year-old man was shot to death

Jaime Fernandez, 24, was walking to get his cellphone out of his car in July when he was killed.

MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa family is pleading for any tips to come forward that may bring answers after a deadly shooting remains unsolved.

Jaime Fernandez, 24, was walking to get his cellphone out of his car on July 17 in a neighborhood near University Drive and 88th Street when gunfire erupted from a car, and he was killed.

Police are searching for the car involved and the suspects, but, so far, investigators haven’t made any arrests.

Fernandez’s mom is hoping someone might come forward so they may find justice and perhaps prevent another crime from happening.

“I can’t stand the thought of someone still walking out there and possibly doing this to another family,” she said tearfully. “I don’t want anyone else to feel what I feel.”

A reward of $2,000 is being offered for any information leading to an arrest, and a GoFundMe account was set up to help the family.

For more information, go to the Silent Witness website.

