Man found near Mesa elementary school with a gunshot wound

The man was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said. The incident will not affect the school day at Ramon S. Mendoza Elementary.

MESA, Ariz. — A man is recovering in a hospital after being found with a gunshot wound near a Mesa elementary school, the city's police department said.

The man, who has yet to be identified by police, was found by officers on the sidewalk in front of Ramon S. Mendoza Elementary School after two separate people called 911. One was a security guard who said he heard a gunshot nearby. The other was a woman with the man at the scene.

"The victim was not able to provide much information on what happened or who shot him," officers said. "He was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive."

Detectives are at the scene working to develop information on a suspect.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

