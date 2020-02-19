Jackson Brady Hanley Jr. celebrated four months of sobriety by allegedly stealing a motorcycle.

And by drinking a bunch of moscato and vodka, he told police.

Hanley was arrested on Jan. 11 on one count of theft of a means of transportation, according to court documents.

Hanley is accused of riding his bicycle to Kelly's Kawasaki, a motorcycle dealer near Country Club Drive and Eighth Avenue in Mesa.

While he was there, Hanley allegedly grabbed a motorcycle and began pushing it down the street.

A customer saw him and went inside and told an employee, who then called police.

Hanley was eventually stopped by officers in the area of 10th Avenue and Drew Street, a little over half a mile from the store.

The bike was resting on a fence slightly tipped over, but was still upright.

Hanley allegedly admitted to stealing the motorcycle, telling police he did it because he was celebrating four months of sobriety and decided he wanted a motorcycle.

He allegedly told police that he was going to walk it to his house and try to start it there.

Hanley also allegedly admitted to police that he was drunk off of moscato and vodka.

Because of the way the motorcycle was leaning against the asphalt, the bike was damaged. According to court documents, the damage was worth about $3,500.

