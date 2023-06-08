Mesa couple sentenced to prison for fraudulently obtaining $13M in PPP loans

Kimberly Coleman was recently sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to bank fraud. Her husband was sentenced to five years.

MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa couple has been sentenced to federal prison for fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief funds and spending the money on luxurious items.

Kimberly Coleman, 39, was sentenced last month to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to bank fraud. Her husband, Jason Coleman, was sentenced to five years in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Arizona, the East Valley couple attempted to collect up to $30 million in loans administered through the Paycheck Protection Program, a federal benefit intended to help businesses stay afloat during the pandemic.

The Colemans ended up receiving about $13 million through the fraudulent applications they submitted. Prosecutors said the couple spent the money on luxurious cars, real estate, high-end retail items, jewelry, and a vacation.

Two other Valley residents have also been sentenced to prison for PPP fraud.

Sean Swaringer, 57, of Peoria was sentenced recently to over 12 months in prison and Willie Mitchell, 41, of Phoenix was sentenced to eight years.

All four defendants will spend five years on supervised release after they complete their prison sentences.

