Police: Man shot during apparent carjacking in Mesa, vehicle stolen

According to witnesses on scene, the shooting appeared to be a carjacking with the victim's vehicle being taken, Mesa police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

MESA, Ariz. — A man was shot in what appears to be carjacking where his vehicle was stolen, Mesa police said.

According to early reports, officers were called to the area of Signal Butte and Elliot roads in Mesa.



Officers found the victim who had been shot, and he was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses and the victim indicated that the shooting happened during a carjacking wherein the man's car was taken.

Detectives are still on the scene and police are looking for the suspect.

The investigation is still in its early stages and details are subject to change. Stay with 12News as we continue to update this story with more information.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed