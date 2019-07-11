Authorities took an armed robbery suspect into custody on Thursday after he barricaded himself inside of a Mesa home.

Detective Nik Rasheta with the Mesa Police Department said the suspect was in a home near University Drive and Dobson Road.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody around 1:40 p.m.

The armed robbery occurred at the Circle K at the corner of the intersection.

There were no reported injuries.

Tempe Police also responded to the call.

Sky 12 was at the scene earlier. A SWAT team and command vehicles were seen at the scene. Several officers also had their guns out.

No other information was immediately provided.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing situation. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest.