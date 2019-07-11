Authorities took an armed robbery suspect into custody on Thursday after he barricaded himself inside of a Mesa home. 

Detective Nik Rasheta with the Mesa Police Department said the suspect was in a home near University Drive and Dobson Road. 

Police said the suspect was taken into custody around 1:40 p.m. 

The armed robbery occurred at the Circle K at the corner of the intersection. 

There were no reported injuries. 

Tempe Police also responded to the call. 

Sky 12 was at the scene earlier. A SWAT team and command vehicles were seen at the scene. Several officers also had their guns out. 

No other information was immediately provided. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

