Authorities took an armed robbery suspect into custody on Thursday after he barricaded himself inside of a Mesa home.
Detective Nik Rasheta with the Mesa Police Department said the suspect was in a home near University Drive and Dobson Road.
Police said the suspect was taken into custody around 1:40 p.m.
The armed robbery occurred at the Circle K at the corner of the intersection.
There were no reported injuries.
Tempe Police also responded to the call.
Sky 12 was at the scene earlier. A SWAT team and command vehicles were seen at the scene. Several officers also had their guns out.
No other information was immediately provided.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing situation. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest.