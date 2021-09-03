Mesa school employee arrested, accused of having a sex with a minor, police say

The Mesa Public Schools employee reportedly had sex with the juvenile student multiple times in 2012, the department said.

MESA, Ariz — The Mesa Police Department has arrested a Mesa Public Schools employee for having multiple sexual encounters with a juvenile student in 2012, police said.

The employee, 39-year-old Jacob Zamora, was arrested after police developed probable cause during their investigation.

The investigation began earlier this year when the victim told police Zamora had multiple sexual encounters before the victim was in 10th grade in 2012. The victim also told police that Zamora would come over to his parents' house every other weekend to have sex.

Zamora admitted to the crime of having sex with the victim during an interview with officers, the department said. He has been charged with three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

