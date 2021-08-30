Mesa officers arrest suspect in connection to two sexual assault, kidnapping investigations

The man, 44-year-old Carl Creamer, is now the main suspect in the investigations as his 2002 Ford F-150 is connected to the first crime scene.

MESA, Ariz. — A man has been booked on charges of sexual assault and kidnapping, among others, after police identified him as the main suspect in two sexual assault investigations.

The Mesa Police Department announced Monday that 44-year-old Carl Creamer was brought into custody after police identified him as the owner of a vehicle connected to one of the crime scenes.

Officers began investigating the crime after a victim came forward on Aug. 16 saying that they had been sexually assaulted at gunpoint, police said. 10 days later, a second, independent victim came forward saying that she had similarly been sexually assaulted.

Police determined that the crime was done by the same person based on the descriptions given by both victims, the department said. A canvassing of the first sexual assault's scene found surveillance video that depicted a gold 2000 Ford F-150 pickup with distinct rear-window decals.

A crime bulletin was released showing the truck asking if anyone in the public knew the owner, officers said. A tip liked the car to Creamer.

Creamer was identified in a photo lineup by one of the victims and evidence was obtained at his residence linking both him and the truck to the crime scenes and the victims' stories, including:

A tan-colored handgun described by both the victims

A specific t-shirt mentioned by the victims worn by the man during the crime

The decals that were removed from the truck

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.

Latest Arizona News