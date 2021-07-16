Mesa man allegedly shoots, kills wife during break-up argument, officials say

Wilson Vaughn, 29, reportedly shot and killed his wife, then called 911 and admitted to the crime on Tuesday night, according to MCSO deputies.

MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa man was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed his wife during an argument about ending their marriage on Tuesday.

Wilson Alexander Vaughn, 29, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of his wife.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office reported dispatch received a call on Tuesday around 6 p.m. from a man who said he killed his wife. When deputies tried to call him back it went straight to voicemail.

Dispatch traced the call to an address on E. Emelita Avenue in Mesa. When deputies arrived, they found a man, later identified as Vaughn, standing outside in front of the home.

He "spontaneously stated he had shot and killed his wife," court documents say. Vaughn was arrested.

Deputies said they found a woman, later identified as Vaughn's wife, dead from a gunshot wound inside the home. She was identified by her mother.

Vaughn allegedly told investigators he and his wife had been arguing because she wanted to end the marriage, and that is when he grabbed his rifle from the bedroom and shot her three times.

"Vaughn stated he shot his wife because he could not live with the thought of his wife being with someone else besides him," court documents allege.

Vaughn also told investigators he called his family members and told them he killed his wife before calling 911, investigators said. His wife's mother reportedly confirmed he had called her.

