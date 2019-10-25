Two men were arrested Monday night after trespassing into a secure area at Sky Harbor International Airport, according to police documents.

Joshua Heisler and Anthony Garcia were stopped by a Phoenix police officer as they tried walking through a gate she was closing, according to police documents.

The officer ordered the men to stop and turn around. Heisler tried to tell the officer he was a Department of Public Safety sergeant and said Garcia was a sergeant too, according to police documents.

Heisler and Garcia were taken into custody. Heisler had two airsoft guns that looked identical to Glock semiautomatic guns, according to police documents.

Joshua Heisler

MCSO

Heisler also had a plastic card that said “State of Arizona Department of Public Safety” at the top in black lettering, then “Level one fingerprint clearance card” with his name printed below it, according to police documents.

Heisler is facing charges of criminal trespassing and impersonating a peace officer.

Garcia denied being a law enforcement officer. He said he was following Heisler, his boyfriend. Garcia said he was led to believe they were taking a private jet to Flagstaff, then Disneyland.

Garcia is facing a charge of criminal trespassing.

Anthony Garcia

MCSO