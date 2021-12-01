Phoenix civil rights icon Calvin C. Goode's virtual memorial interrupted by hackers using racial slurs

The hackers started screaming the N-word during Mayor Kate Gallego's remarks about the Valley civil rights leader, according to The Arizona Republic.

PHOENIX — The virtual memorial service of the late civil rights leader and former Phoenix Vice Mayor Calvin C. Goode was interrupted by hackers shouting the N-word, according to The Arizona Republic.

The hackers interrupted the service during remarks being made by Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, the newspaper reported.

Gallego recently tweeted that "Phoenix Police and the FBI are coordinating to investigate the disgusting attack," labeling the incident a hate crime.

There have been no further updates in the investigation.

Goode was a Phoenix city servant and a leader in the church. He was also instrumental in pushing the city to observe the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday before the state.

He died earlier this year from an illness not related to COVID-19. He was 93.

This is a developing story. Tune into 12 News for the latest information.

I condemn the racists who disrupted Vice Mayor Goode’s funeral services. This is horrific and does not represent the values & commitment of our community. I am determined to continue Vice Mayor Goode’s fight. — Mayor Kate Gallego (@MayorGallego) January 12, 2021