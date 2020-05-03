FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A memorial for a Flagstaff, Arizona, boy who died this week is growing with stuffed animals, flowers, balloons and messages for the child.

Police arrested the boy's parents and grandmother this week on suspicion of murder and child abuse.

Authorities say the boy and his 7-year-old brother were severely malnourished and kept in a closet for almost 16 hours a day with little food.

Police cited the parents in saying the boys would be disciplined for sneaking out of the closet and taking food while the parents slept.

None have been appointed attorneys yet.

A stream of people visited the memorial Wednesday outside the apartment complex where he lived.

