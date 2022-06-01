Memorial Day weekend 2022 DUI arrests in Arizona down from previous year

The arrest numbers are down over 140 from the 589 DUI arrests made during the holiday weekend in 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARIZONA, USA — Memorial Day weekend DUI arrests and traffic citations in Arizona saw a decline compared to last year, according to the Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety.

After experiencing a three-year high of arrests last year, the 2022 Memorial Day data showed the first decline since the COVID-19 2020 holiday weekend.

Over the four-day span of May 27-30, the department's data reported 12,829 total traffic stops conducted resulting in 449 DUI arrests. Those arrests were down by 140 from the 589 in 2021.

Compared to the 2020 Memorial Day festivities, this past holiday saw a rise of 40 DUI arrests, the department said.

Officers also issued a total of 3,424 speeding citations, 18 under-21 liquor law citations and 110 DUI drug arrests.

Driving Safety Tips:

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.



