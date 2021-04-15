Medical transport worker accused of groping female patients, Glendale police say

David Ureno, 70, was allegedly seen on surveillance video sexually assaulting four patients.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A medical transport worker was arrested this week by Glendale police and is accused of groping several female patients while in their wheelchairs.

David Ureno, 70, was seen on surveillance video sexually assaulting four patients while he drove them to different medical centers in Maricopa County, according to investigators.

Police were tipped off in March after a 53-year-old woman claimed that she had been touched inappropriately by Ureno while he drove her to Horizon Post Acute and Rehabilitation Center.

Police say surveillance video from Medstar Medical Transport showed Ureno groping the victim while she was being loaded and unloaded from the van.

As the investigation continued, police say officers discovered three more videos from February of Ureno sexually abusing patients.

Glendale police say the victims were either elderly, legally blind or suffered serious medical conditions.

While being interviewed by police, detectives say Ureno claimed that he didn’t know why he touched the patients the way he did.