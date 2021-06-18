x
Crime

Glendale medical student arrested for reported bomb threat

She allegedly sent multiple threats to students on campus.
Credit: Glendale Police Department
Suspect: Mona Asadi (29-year-old)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Glendale police arrested Mona Asadi, a 29-year old medical student, for a bomb threat at Midwestern University's Glendale campus.

The university's dean reported a threat to Glendale police on April 21, according to the Glendale Police Department. On June 9, a mass email was sent to a student email list naming specific students the sender wanted to kill, police said. Other emails were threatening death and mentioning students' families were sent in a group message. 

On June 16, Asadi was linked to email addresses, social media accounts and electronic devices that were involved in a threatening message sent to the victims.

She has been charged with four felony offenses of computer tampering by using a computer in conduct that threatened, terrorized, and tormented specific individuals.   

