ANTHEM, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two bodies were found in a home in Anthem following a shooting.

MCSO says there are two people dead and no outstanding suspects.

The home is located on Venture Drive near Anthem Way and the I-17. This location is a retirement neighborhood in Anthem, MCSO said.

When deputies arrived they found 2 deceased bodies inside a home.

MCSO says the names and ages of the deceased will be released at a later time.

The investigation is ongoing.