ANTHEM, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two bodies were found in a home in Anthem following a shooting. 

MCSO says there are two people dead and no outstanding suspects. 

The home is located on Venture Drive near Anthem Way and the I-17. This location is a retirement neighborhood in Anthem, MCSO said. 

When deputies arrived they found 2 deceased bodies inside a home. 

MCSO says the names and ages of the deceased will be released at a later time.

The investigation is ongoing. 