ANTHEM, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two bodies were found in a home in Anthem following a shooting.
MCSO says there are two people dead and no outstanding suspects.
The home is located on Venture Drive near Anthem Way and the I-17. This location is a retirement neighborhood in Anthem, MCSO said.
When deputies arrived they found 2 deceased bodies inside a home.
MCSO says the names and ages of the deceased will be released at a later time.
The investigation is ongoing.