$600k worth of drugs, cash and guns seized by MCSO

The search of a Tolleson home has resulted in the seizure of $600,000 worth of drugs, money, guns, and jewelry by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

TOLLESON, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has recovered more than half a million dollars worth of drugs, cash, weapons, and jewelry following a search warrant in Tolleson.

The search was the culmination of a months-long investigation and was conducted at a house near 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

The house belongs to Fredy Benjamin Medrano-Erena, 19, who was arrested and is facing charges related to drugs and money laundering.

The following items were seized during the search:

72,000 fentanyl pills (street value $360,000)

748 grams of cocaine (street value $25,000)

3,320 grams of high-grade marijuana flower (street value $14,000)

5,995 grams of THC cannabis (street value $120,000)

339 THC vape carts (street value $6,800)

$124,544 (Approximately) in cash

2 rifles (one with full-auto option)

12 handguns

High-end jewelry ($10,000 value)

"We continue to focus on protecting the young adults in our community through agency collaboration and good teamwork. MCSO will continue to investigate and aggressively pursue criminals who threaten the safety of our community,” said Sheriff Paul Penzone in a statement.

