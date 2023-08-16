MCSO: Missing man, Chad Holvig, identified as one of two bodies found in Goodyear house

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said two bodies were recovered from a Goodyear home earlier this month. One of them is a man who's been missing since July.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has identified missing father Chad Holvig as one of the bodies found at a Goodyear home that was the subject of a search warrant earlier this month on Aug 4.

The search was conducted at at home near Roosevelt Street and Citrus Road.

A cause of death for Chad has not been determined yet, Sheriff Paul Penzone said Wednesday.

The second body was identified as Anthony Vayne, 31. Vayne died from a gunshot wound, according to Penzone.

"There's a strong possibility that both of these victims were on that property for an extensive period of time, it is extremely difficult to determine time of death, when you know that the elements to include the high temperatures for an extensive period of time contribute to the decomposition of bodies of the human body," said Penzone.

During the search, investigators found firearms and illegal substances, in addition to the two dead bodies. Penzone said a tactical operation and SWAT team were used when conducting the search warrant.

Dalton Holvig, Chad's son, was found on the property suffering from several gunshot wounds and remains hospitalized. Penzone said the wounds had been inflicted some time prior and had not been treated. Dalton told investigators he had been held at the property against his will.

The sheriff's office said Chad Holvig and Dalton were last seen early in July after Chad left home to visit Dalton in at the home in Goodyear.

Chad was reported missing by his family on July 11 after they became concerned when they had not heard from him.

Roberto Bernal, 40, and his wife, Cristina, 48, who live in the house, have been arrested.

Roberto has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor.

Cristina has been charged with possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor.

Both have been charged with kidnapping.

The Maricopa County Sheriff' Office is asking anyone who might have information to contact Silent Witness.

This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.

