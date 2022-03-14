MCSO: Man charged with kidnapping girlfriend's niece out of bedroom

Criminal charges have been filed against Carlos Rosales after he allegedly abducted a 6-year-old girl on Saturday. The girl was safely located by police.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — A 38-year-old man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly snuck into a home and abducted his girlfriend's 6-year-old niece on Saturday, officials said.

Carlos Rosales allegedly crept into the girl's bedroom in Guadalupe and kidnapped her sometime before 7 a.m. Saturday.

During the investigation, Rosales allegedly called his girlfriend and confessed to having her niece. The suspect suggested he was armed with a weapon and wanted to die "suicide by cop," court records show.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office tracked down the suspect's phone later that day and deputies engaged in a standoff with the suspect.

The girl was released from the suspect's custody and was safely recovered by MCSO deputies. Rosales allegedly refused to surrender until deputies subdued the suspect with rubber bullets and a police dog, court records show.

The girl told MCSO the suspect did not physically harm her, but Rosales was allegedly "mean to her," records show.

Rosales was booked into jail on charges of kidnapping and resisting arrest.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.