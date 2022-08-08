MCSO looking for homicide suspect near Gila Bend

The killing took place Sunday near Interstate 8 and Paloma Road.

GILA BEND, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect accused of murdering someone Sunday near Interstate 8 and Paloma Road.

Javier Arvallo, 23, has been identified as a suspect in Sunday's homicide and was allegedly seen fleeing from the scene in a red Dodge Journey with an Arizona license plate of "TSA7LG."

The victim's identity has not been disclosed.

Anyone with information on Arvallo is encouraged to call 602-876-TIPS (8477).

