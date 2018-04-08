The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Fountain Hills as a "domestic violence homicide."

The shooting occurred at Centerstone Plaza Hotel on Saguaro Boulevard just after midnight on Saturday, according to MCSO.

The hotel manager, Gary O Lvov, released a statement and said the guest who died was a man who had checked in Friday for a two-day "staycation." According to the hotel manager, the man had stayed at the hotel two times before.

O Lvov said when MCSO and the fire department arrived on scene, they gave the guest medical attention but were unable to resuscitate him.

O Lvov and his staff are saddened by the tragedy, according to the statement.

"This situation is exceptionally stressful for my staff and all our wonderful guests," the statement read. "Our condolences are extended to the family of the deceased, and we ask that everyone's privacy be respected in mourning this tragedy."

Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez tweeted that there aren't any suspects outstanding.

Homicide detectives are investigating a domestic violence shooting at Centerstone Plaza Hotel on Saguaro Blvd in Fountain Hills. No suspects are outstanding and this incident is being investigated as a domestic violence homicide by MCSO detectives. pic.twitter.com/VnIkRFLrWW — @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) August 4, 2018

No other details about the incident were released.

