1 dead after shooting in Youngtown, MCSO looking for suspect

The shooting happened at 111th and Peoria avenues just before 3 a.m., a spokesperson from the sheriff's office said.

YOUNGTOWN, Ariz. — A man is dead and another is on the run from authorities after a shooting in Youngtown overnight on Tuesday, a spokesperson from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called to a home near 111th and Peoria avenues shortly before 3 a.m. for reports of a shooting. There, they learned that two people had been in an argument when one of them shot the other.

The victim, only identified as a man, was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

The person accused of shooting him fled the scene, and MCSO deputies are still searching for them. It's currently unknown how the two people knew each other.

MCSO has not disclosed either person's identity.

