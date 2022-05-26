MCSO identifies man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Guadalupe

Officers were called to the area near Frank Elementary on May 18 for a man acting erratically and discharging a gun.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Authorities identified the man killed in a shooting involving Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies on May 18 in Guadalupe.

Ronaldo Abel Rojas was acting erratically and in possession of a gun around 1:32 p.m. in the area of Avenida Del Yaqui and Calle Pitaya near Frank Elementary School, according to MCSO.

Rojas fired 10 to 12 rounds and was unresponsive to deputies' directions, Sheriff Paul Penzone said at a news conference Thursday.

The suspect then barricaded himself in a house directly across from the school. SWAT responded and officials quickly initiated a lockdown of the school, Penzone said.

The occupants of the house were safely evacuated during the incident, officials said.

Tempe SWAT responded and established a perimeter. The man pointed his weapon and fired at MCSO’s SWAT team who returned fire and killed the man. Officials said no deputies were injured.

The Tempe Union School District told 12 News that day the school was placed on a brief lockdown. No students or staff were injured in the incident.

Up to Speed