The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Fountain Hills as a "domestic violence homicide".

The shooting occurred at Centerstone Plaza Hotel on Saguaro Boulevard on Saturday, according to MCSO.

Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez tweeted that there aren't any suspects outstanding.

Homicide detectives are investigating a domestic violence shooting at Centerstone Plaza Hotel on Saguaro Blvd in Fountain Hills. No suspects are outstanding and this incident is being investigated as a domestic violence homicide by MCSO detectives. pic.twitter.com/VnIkRFLrWW — @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) August 4, 2018

No other details about the incident were released.

