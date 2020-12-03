EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — El Mirage police said they arrested a man employed with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office for allegedly trying to lure an 11-year-old girl for sex.

Police said on March 2, Miguel Ramirez Diaz drove past the girl several times and stopped twice, reportedly asking the girl if she wanted to have sex with him.

Detectives said they investigated over the next several days and identified Diaz as a suspect. They arrested him on Wednesday.

Diaz was booked into the Maricopa County jail on one count of luring a minor.

Police said the chief will provide more information about the investigation on Thursday at 2 p.m.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when we learn more.

