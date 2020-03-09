MCSO deputy service aide arrested for child abuse, assault

MCSO Sheriff Paul Penzone released a statement saying the aide has been placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

GOODYEAR, Ariz — Police in Goodyear arrested a Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Deputy Service Aide on charges of child abuse and aggravated assault.

The suspect was identified as Desmond Brown.

A deputy service aide is a non-sworn law enforcement individual that responds to lower level priority calls for service to the community, according to MCSO. Brown does not carry a weapon or have powers to arrest people.

MCSO Sheriff Paul Penzone said Brown has been placed on administrative leave pending the criminal and internal investigations.

Below is the full statement from Penzone:

“Last night, MCSO Deputy Service Aide (DSA)Desmond Brown was arrested by Goodyear Police Department and charged with Child Abuse and Aggravated Assault. As has always been my position, I am intolerant of actions which are in conflict with our values in the law. Protection of children has always been a top priority and I expect our employees to be leaders in this community in keeping children safe.

Any actions in conflict with these expectations will not be tolerated and all people should held to the same standard of conduct under the law. I appreciate the actions of our law enforcement partners in their efforts to protect children. As is required to ensure due process is followed, we have placed this employee on administrative leave pending the criminal and internal investigations. I will take the appropriate action should the allegations be substantiated.”