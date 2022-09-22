MCSO arrests suspect for killing 15-year-old in Guadalupe

David Thomas, 23, allegedly admitted to firing several gunshots on Aug. 15 in a Guadalupe neighborhood. One of the shots allegedly killed a teenager.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The video above is from an earlier broadcast.

Investigators have detained a suspect accused of fatally shooting a teenage boy in Guadalupe last month.

David Thomas, 23, was arrested this week on suspicion of killing a 15-year-old boy on Aug. 15 near Calle Batoua and Calle Biehn, public records show.

Thomas told the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office he allegedly heard several gunshots that night coming from Avenida del Yaqui. Out of fear, Thomas allegedly returned fire toward where he heard the shots.

One of the shots fired from Thomas' gun ended up killing the 15-year-old, court records show.

The victim, later identified as Elias Longoria, had just started his freshman year at Marcos De Niza High School when he was killed.

Two juveniles who were with the victim that night told MCSO they had been walking south on Avenida del Yaqui when they heard a gunshot in the neighborhood. The juveniles then started to run as they heard a series of more gunshots.

Thomas was booked into jail on a single charge of second-degree murder.

