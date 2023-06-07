MCSO: Suspect arrested after 18-year-old's body found in bonfire pit

Parker League's body was found in a bonfire pit on the morning of June 12. Investigators have recently arrested a suspect for his murder.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Officials have recently arrested a suspect in the death of 18-year-old Parker League.

The teen's body was found last month in a bonfire pit located in the desert of Tonto National Forest near the Hackamore Gate to Bulldog Canyon area.

Anthonie Ruinard, 37, was taken into custody this week for allegedly killing League after Ruinard was spotted leaving a Chandler gas station with the victim on June 11.

The victim's burned body was found on the morning of June 12. He had sustained multiple stab wounds to the back.

Court records show League was dropped off at a Phoenix club on June 11 shortly before Ruinard and an unknown woman were seen walking into the same club. All three individuals were seen leaving the club together about an hour later.

Ruinard told MCSO he allegedly dropped League off at a local business after they left the Chandler gas station. But the suspect's car was not spotted in video surveillance footage recorded at this location, court records show.

A large spot of blood found in the trunk of the suspect's vehicle tested positive for League's DNA, MCSO said.

Ruinard is facing charges of first-degree murder, drug possession, credit card theft, and concealing a dead body.

League was reportedly from Nebraska and had recently graduated from high school. Officials said he was visiting a friend in the Valley.

*Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast.*

Up to Speed

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.