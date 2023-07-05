MCSO: 1 dead after domestic dispute in Gila Bend

A spokesperson with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said that one person was stabbed overnight on Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

GILA BEND, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a domestic dispute in Gila Bend that left one person dead overnight on Wednesday.

Deputies were reportedly called to a home in the area around 2:20 a.m. Officials said that one person had been "stabbed with serious injuries," and a suspect was taken into custody.

MCSO officials confirmed that one of the people involved was killed, and the office's homicide detective is working to learn more about the killing.

Officials expect to have more information later in the day. Authorities haven't identified either of the people involved at this time.

This is a developing story and details are subject to change. Stay with 12News for more updates.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.