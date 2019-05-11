Phoenix police are on the lookout for a masked gunman who robbed two contractors at gunpoint and threatened their lives.

The incident happening Friday afternoon in broad daylight.

The two men were remodeling a home near 7th Street and Baseline Road when they say the man, wearing a bandanna covering half his face and a beanie exposing just his eyes, jumped out of nowhere.

The contractor, who wants to remain anonymous, spoke through his son, who translated from Spanish.

"He thought he was going to kill them on the spot," his son said. "Everything flashed before his eyes."

The two men were cleaning up and getting ready to head home for the day,

"They were in the backyard, loading the trailer with the trash they were going to take to the dump," said his son. "That's when this masked guy just jumped in. He walked straight to them with his gun already drawn, pointed it straight at them and told them to put their hands up, don't look at him. If they look at him, that he was going to kill them on the spot."

The man then held them up at gunpoint and made them lie flat on the living room floor. There, he tied both of them up with their own electrical cords while he took all their tools, wallets, phones and one of the men's trucks.

The tools were the man's livelihood.

That man's family has now started a Gofundme to help him get back up on his feet.

"It's heartbreaking. It makes me mad," said his son. "I don't have any words for that guy. He just needs to get caught soon. He needs to pay for what he did. They were just hard men at work minding their own business."

Police don't have a lot to go off of in terms of a description of the suspect. The best chance is finding the family's truck.

It's a navy blue 1995 Ford F150 with a license plate of CMX4976. If you see it, call the Phoenix Police Department.