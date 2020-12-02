BUCKEYE, Ariz. — The man who robbed an older couple at gunpoint inside their Buckeye home last month is the victims’ own great-grandson, according to police.

Tyler Eshenbaugh, 20, was arrested last Thursday after police say he broke into the home on Jan. 26. During the robbery, investigators say Eshenbaugh pushed his great-grandmother to the ground and carried her back to the house when she ran for help. He also allegedly put the gun to his great-grandfather’s head before stealing his wallet.

The suspect was wearing a mask during robbery, but Eshenbaugh’s family says he has a history of stealing from relatives.

Police were tipped off when the victims’ credit cards were fraudulently used in stores in Phoenix and Goodyear, and he was arrested.

After his arrest, police say Eshenbaugh admitted to robbing his great-grandparents, saying he owed money to another person.

Officers also found him with fentanyl and drug paraphernalia when he was arrested.

Eshenbaugh faces felony charges for assault with a deadly weapon, armed robbery, burglary and fraud.

